Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl To Death In Delta (Pics)

A man raped an innocent 13 years old girl to death in Delta state.

Cleaned up the blood in her private part with white handkerchief.

According to a Facebook post by a popular Human Rights Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, the serial rapist known as one Mr. Nwosu Chuka, lured the girl to a hotel room and raped her.

Read the post below:

A 13 year old girl was last night hypnotized, raped by a married man (Mr Nwosu Chuka ) at Issele Uku, Aniocha North LGA.

Sadly, she died few hours ago at El Comfort Hospital Bonsaac Asaba.

Before her death, she told her sister that Chuka Nwosu took her to Vatonic hotel Issele Uku where she was raped and then used a white tissue paper to wipe blo_od from her private part.

Our team have deposited her body at FMC morgue Asaba.

This is the second rape case we are recording at Issele Uku.

Chuka Nwosu is currently in hideout, please help us fish him out.

CC

Dame Edith Okowa

Nigeria Police Force Delta State Command



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=7342256245800282&id=100000479373538

