Man Builds 3 Bedroom Bungalow For A Widow In Anambra (Pictures)

Man Builds 3 bedroom bungalow for widow in Anambra

A Philanthropist Prince Engr. Promise Nnanyereugo, has wiped away tears from the eyes of a widow by construction by a 3 bedroom bungalow for a widow in Ezira community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He extended this kind gesture through Prince Onyendozi Foundation .

Speaking with newsmen at the handing over ceremony to the beneficiary, Mr Nnanyereugo said he was moved to tears upon sighting the dilapidated mud house in which the woman was residing for years and immediately sought to change the situation of the woman.

He therefore called on all organisations and well meaning Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and seek to make life better for those in need in whatever measure they can be of assistance, according to him, it would go a long way in making the world a better place to live for everyone.

Responding in a show of appreciation, the Beneficiary, Mrs JOnwuchekwa’s expressed delight over the gesture extended to her, prayed God to replenish the purse of the Philanthropist.

She said, “my Joy knows no bounds as my prayers for my benefactor is that only God will bless him for his humanitarian gesture towards me and my family’

The Son of the widow, Mr Chikodiri Okereke expressed joy, “he said when Prince Nnanyereugo told me that he was going to assist my family in building the house, it was like a joke but to my surprise he started the project and has materialized.

Narrating their experience, Chikodiri said he has been living in the house for over 38 years as he was born and raised in the house with his 5 siblings.

He prayed to God to continue blessing the Philanthropist for him to be able to do more for many widows and less privileged people in their community.

Chikodiriw narrated how he wished to get a better place for the family to live but couldn’t as he couldn’t raise the necessary funds to do so but he was glad Prince Onyendozi came to their rescue

He went further to express gratitude to the benefactor showering him with prayers.

The Philanthropist Prince Engr. Promise Nnanyereugo,did not stop at giving out a reconstruction 3 bedroom bungalow to the widow, he also gave out rice and other food items to the less privileged families in the community, with the message of demonstrating the essence of Christmas to his community.

In his comment after commissioning the remodeled building, former member that represented Orumba North and South Federal Constituency Honourable Ben Nwamkwo praised the benefactor for extending hands of assistance to the less privileged citizens In the society,.

He went further to charge other people not to leave the service of assisting the poor to the care of the political officer holders, according to him, God is the rewarder of people who do good to the poor in the society.

