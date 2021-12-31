Man Buried On His Wedding Day In Cross River State (Photos)

Tears flowed uncontrollably on Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State during the burial rites of a young man, identified as Thomas Obi aka Majar who died in a motor accident.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that Mr. Obi died at the spot in a fatal accident which took place in Nko, Yakurr LGA of Cross River State while travelling to Calabar to make proper arrangement for his marriage which was scheduled for December 30th and 31st, 2021.

The late groom-to-be was however buried on the 30th of December, a day we was suppose to say ‘I do’ to his lover.

Narrating the incident in a post on Facebook, a cousin to the deceased, George Odok, wrote:

“Tears upon tears as my cousin brother is buried on his supposed wedding day

“Oh, dead, why the sudden surface, why did you come now to claim away the life of my dear first cousin brother, Mr Thomas Obi, a.k.a Majar?

“Your marriage was fixed for Dec. 30th and 31st in Boki, but sadly, it turned out to be your day of eternal rest.

“My dear late cousin brother, you travelled to Calabar to make proper arrangement for the marriage and to pick some valuables needed for the wedding, only for you to be struck by an accident in Nko community in Yakurr LGA, and you were the only passenger that died at the spot on December 13.

“Can we question God for this painful demise? Oh, no, we cant question God, because he gives and takes according to his divine time-table.

“What about your spouse, who was to wear her wedding gown today to be officially handed over to you in marriage? Oh no, this is a sad one! What about your children, what about your immediate family, extended family, friends and associate? This is one death too painful to behold.

“People have travelled from far and near to attend your wedding, to celebrate with you, to say congratulations on your happy holy matrimony, to watch you kiss your wife, but sadly, with tears in our eyes, we are rather seeing your lifeless corpse.

“Words have failed me, oh dear Majar, I wish we could bring you back to life by neutralising your demise!

“May you rest with the Lord!”. The post read.



Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2021/12/a-sad-story-of-how-man-was-buried-on.html?m=1

