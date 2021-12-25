Man Kills His Girlfriend In A Hotel In Ondo (Photo)

The police in Ondo State have arrested a twenty-six-year-old man, Andrew Bankole, for allegedly killing a lady in a hotel at Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, said the suspected killer who is popularly called ‘Enjoy your life’, allegedly killed the victim few minutes after they entered a room.

He was said to have jumped down the stairs of the hotel and took to his heel. He was however given a hot chase and brought him back to the hotel room where the ugly incident happened.

A lady of about 24 years was found in the pool of blood with fresh injuries all over her neck and chest.

The lady was confirmed dead at the hospital while a blood stained knife was recovered at the scene of the incident.

Oyeyemi said the suspect would be charged to court at the completion of the Investigation.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/12/man-arrested-for-allegedly-killing-his-girlfriend-in-a-hotel-in-ondo-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...