Man Makes Street Beggar Kiss Him Before Giving Her Money, Sparks Outrage (Pix, Video)

A viral video of a man insisting that a child beggar kiss him before giving her money has sparked an outrage on social media

In the video that is currently serving rounds online and stirred reactions, the man was seen requesting for a kiss from a female child before giving her 1 Cedi

The little girl who wanted the money badly obliged and kissed the man, although she looked uncomfortable

Reacting to the video an Instagram user @nanaquame990 wrote, “This is not funny at all. In as much as the kid may be bad, the man is very irresponsible. How can you do this ? This is gross and irritating

@anthounma, “If two adults have consented to exchange their needs what is wrong about it? You need my hard earned Covid-19 money and I need your kiss, there was an offer and a willing acceptance! We all have our needs and priorities in life. Once she is not underage, there is nothing wrong with the mutually accepted exchange

Watch video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tP_JG0XBQg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...