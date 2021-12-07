Man Narrates How He Found Out Daughter Was Not His

A man who stumbled on a chat which exposed his wife’s infidelity and how his beloved daughter belonged to another man has been left devastated.

The unidentified man who shared his predicament anonymously on social media, said he was on his wife’s phone trying to make a call when a chat notification that had a suspicious message popped up.

Out of curiosity, he decided to open the chat only to receive the shock of his life.

The message turned out to be from his wife’s lover, who he later realized was the biological father of his supposed daughter.

I picked my wife’s phone to make a call. I had a low battery. There was an unread message from a guy. My wife had saved his name with a lady’s name. I wasn’t going to open it but because of the nature of the message, I had to read their conversations. The unread message on her screen was I will do anything for you sweetie.

know a woman can send that message but my instincts were telling me to confirm the gender from their chat. They had a long history chat. And calls. I discovered something that shocked me.

It was from their interactions last year, when my daughter was born. When my wife was in the labor ward, I was leading a presentation for our company.

In fact, when my wife forwarded the picture of my daughter to me on whatsapp, I was about to give a speech at the meeting. I was so excited, I had to announce to everyone I had a daughter. I used FORWARDED because she originally had uploaded the picture to this man and captioned it, (Our baby girl). I took my phone to scroll to see the time she forwarded the same picture to me after sending it to him. 45 minutes. I was an afterthought. My daughter’s middle name is a name he suggested in their chat”.

