Man Punches Cigarette Seller To Death Over ₦50 In Ogun

A 32 -year-old man, Biodun Adebiyi has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for reportedly punching a 30-year-old cigarette seller, Mukaila Adamu to death over #50 balance.

PLATFORM.TIMES gathered that the suspect who lives at 35, Oladun street Ikotun Lagos was arrested on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state ,DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko divisional headquarters by the father of the deceased, one Adamu Abubakar.

He said the deceased’s father reported that the suspect came to his shop at Ajegunle area of Idiroko at about 2 pm to buy cigarettes and his son Mukaila Adamu attended to him.

The PPRO added that the father stated “further that at about 10 pm, the suspect came back and demanded for #50 balance.

“This led to argument between him and his son, and in the course of the argument, the suspect descended heavily on his son Mukaila Adamu with fist blow, consequent upon which his son collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Idiroko division, CSP Shadrach Oriloye, quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at mortuary for autopsy.”

The PPRO said “the Commissioner of Police , Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”



