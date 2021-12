A video making rounds on social media captures a dramatic money-spraying moment at a social event.

A man was slapping N500 naira notes on a woman’s face during what looks like wedding ceremony.

The lady maintained a calm demeanor while the man continued to aggressively spray her and slap the money on her face.

At some point, he whispered some words into her ears and she responded, only for him to end the money-spraying act with one last cash slap

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrozvNmJWeE

