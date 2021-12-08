Man Traces Owner Of Wrong Number That Has Been Calling Him For 20 Years (Pix)

What started as a phone number dialing error has blossomed into an unexpected relationship between two people.

A man Mike Moffitt one certain day got an unknown call from someone who he would later identify to be Gladys.

The unknown caller would continually make the mistake for months, then months turned to 20 years.

Sharing the beautiful story on Facebook, Mike said the unknown caller who is aged had wanted to get across to her daughter in Maryland, US where their area code is 410 but kept dialing his line whose code is 401.

The Rhodes Island, US resident said each time Gladys, a resident of Florida, calls him by mistake, she would hang up until he stopped her one day, Igbere TV learnt.

The kindhearted man said he suggested to Gladys that they know each other well since she kept making the mistake despite him clarifying that it is a wrong number.

“Her daughter lives in Maryland (area code 410 vs 401) she kept calling saying OMG I have the wrong number and would hang up quick. I finally stopped her before she hung up and said hey if we’re gonna talk like this we might as well get to know each other,” he wrote.

Mike, a father of five, said never really considered a first meet-up until the opportunity seemed to present itself.

It was gathered that Mike and family decided to spend the thanksgiving in Florida, he also used the opportunity to look for school for his eldest daughter. While driving around one Wednesday, Mike realized that Gladys house was only 2.3 miles away and decided to pay her a surprise visit.

Mike bought her flowers after which they hugged and took selfie together. When she saw him, the first words that escaped her mouth were, ”I’m blessed.”

My story of a wrong number….

Gladys…she continually called the wrong number 20 years ago (my number with a different area code). She lives in Delray Beach, Fl and for years she was just Florida Lady in my phone. Her daughter lives in Maryland (area code 410 vs 401) she kept calling saying OMG I have the wrong number and would hang up quick. I finally stopped her before she hung up and said hey if we’re gonna talk like this we might as well get to know each other. We’ve talked every few months for the last 20 years in the most bizarre but normal way. Today we met. I brought her flowers for Thanksgiving and finally got to meet. Didn’t tell her I was coming and her daughter walked me through the door. I announced, “I’m Mike from Rhode Island!” and the first words out of her mouth where “I’m blessed!!” There are incredible people in this World that are a wrong number phone call away..



https://www.facebook.com/675849648/posts/10157330529449649/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...