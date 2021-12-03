Man Tries To Commit Suicide In A Bank After Fraudsters Withdrew His Money (Video Pix)

According to report

His account was hacked and withdrawals made. He reported to the bank. They traced the hacker’s account, blocked further outflows and requested he do an affidavit attesting to the fact that he didn’t authorise the withdrawals, only to return to the bank with the court affidavit and was informed that further withdrawals have been made and his N450k savings all cleared.

He quietly left the bank, got a rope and returned to hang himself inside the bank hall.

*STOP CLICKING LINK OR SENDING BVN OR NIN ONLINE*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJMADZPGYAE

