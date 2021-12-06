Man Withdraws His Child From Boarding School Over Bullying (Pictures)

A Nigerian man and father, Mike Ekunno, has in the light of the death of a student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, narrated how he withdrew his son from a boarding school in 2018, Igbere TV reports.

Sharing a copy of the withdrawal letter on Sunday, December 5, in a Facebook post, the man said the action was necessary as his son was bullied.

Mike revealed that he pulled the child out without allowing him to sit his promotional exams as a way to keep him alive.

The letter dated June 4, 2018, read in part: “My son, Ifesinachi, 10, is an intelligent is a bold and a free-spirited boy. His mother and I are shocked at the transformation of his personality since enrolling in your school at the start of this academic session. He has suddenly turned timorous, scared and fidgety, apart from losing about 10kg from his entry level of 50kg…”

The man towards the tail-end of the letter identified the seniors who have been bullying his son. He gave their names as David, Paul, Charles, and Ebuka all in senior secondary school two.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10226535435082036&id=1530534549

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...