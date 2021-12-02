Manchester United Vs Arsenal 3 – 2 – (Full Time)

Hope Arteta will help Ole to leave ManU quickly….

Ole already left…. We have Carrick…

Bukayo Saka is a major injury doubt and could be replaced by Gabriel Martinelli in the lineup when Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League.

Arsenal will be looking to break into the top four of the Premier League with a victory when they lock horns with eternal rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Leading up to this crucial fixture, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness of star man Bukayo Saka, who picked up an injury against Newcastle United over the weekend. Apart from the England international, both Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain unavailable for selection for the Gunners.

Providing an update on the situation in his pre-match presser, Arteta said: “Granit is still not ready, Kolasinac is still not ready, we have a doubt with Bukayo.” Speaking particularly of Saa’s condition, he added: “I am hopeful but we don’t know. Obviously it’s a really short turnaround and the player has to be comfortable playing with a little injury, so let’s see how he is in training.

