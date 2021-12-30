Manchester United Vs Burnley 3 – 1 – (Live)

TEAM NEWS

It’s only a short, three-day turnaround since United were last in action, drawing 1-1 with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. There were two key storylines in that fixture with regards to team news, as Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani both made their first appearances since our 2 November draw against Atalanta in Italy.

Victor Lindelof was absent after testing positive for COVID-19, while Paul Pogba’s recovery is still in progress, as Ralf Rangnick confirmed last week.

“Right now, it’s about him getting fit again,” Rangnick said of Pogba. “I think this will take, as far as I know, another couple of weeks and until then my full focus is on the players who are available and with whom I can play the next upcoming games.”

Bruno Fernandes will also be absent. The Portuguese picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League campaign during the draw at Newcastle and is therefore ruled out with a one-game suspension.

Burnley are buoyed by the potential return of Maxwell Cornet. The Ivory Coast forward, who has shown fine form this season, had been out of action with a thigh injury and was originally scheduled to join up with his country’s squad on 27 December for training before the Africa Cup of Nations. Players have now been permitted to join up at a later date, on 3 January, allowing Cornet to play in this fixture, if he has regained full fitness. It remains to be seen whether Dale Stephens (illness), Connor Roberts (illness) and Ashley Barnes (thigh) have a chance of playing on Thursday.

