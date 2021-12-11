Manchester United Vs Norwich 0 – 0 – (Live)

United’s team against Young Boys heavily hinted at the team that plays against Norwich today. United could field an unchanged XI for the third Premier League game running for the first time since July 2020.

Mason Greenwood was the only player to submit a compelling case to start at Carrow Road and Marcus Rashford could have no complaints if he was dropped. Rangnick’s assessment of Greenwood was measured in midweek but Rashford is regressing and Greenwood the better forward.

Three in a row?

United have not recorded three consecutive league wins since David de Gea denied Mark Noble at the London Stadium in September. Since sacking Solskjaer, United have embarked on their longest unbeaten run of the campaign and they look a more sophisticated side under Rangnick.

Norwich have shown more about them since Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke, under whom they were stealing another Championship club’s place in the top flight. A pre-Christmas Saturday tea-time atmosphere has potential for a shock but United will be well backed by their away-dayers and Norwich are still the basement club.

First-team statuses confirmed?

Roy Keane once said nothing surprises him in football, so nobody should be surprised by the recent rise of Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles. The Portuguese speakers seemed destined for transfers next year and now they are destined to start at Norwich.

Both have seized their chance following injuries to Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Dalot deserved a genuine run long before Callum Hudson-Odoi trod on Wan-Bissaka’s hand and Shaw was on thin ice before his lay-off.

Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 system benefits the full-backs as they become wing-backs and that augurs well for Dalot and Telles.

