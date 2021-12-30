Many Nigerians Are Obsessed With Me And I Love It – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says that he loves the fact that many Nigerians are obsessed with him, IgbereTV reports.

The politician who is currently in a custody battle with his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, said many Nigerians are obsessed with what he does, says, and where he goes.

His post on Instagram reads;

”The obsession that many Nigerians have with FFK amazes me.

What he does, what he says, where he goes, what he wears, who he is with, what he eats, what he drinks, what he writes, what he thinks, what he loves, what he hates, who he sees etc!

It is an obsession and I love it!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYEyqo7OWs8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...