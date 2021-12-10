Marriage Was Not Designed To Make You Happy – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo (Video)

Popular Nigerian cleric, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has candidly told unmarried people about the complexities of marriage.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, the pastor explained that marriage was not made to make people happy but was designed to make people better. He said marriage is a place you go to give, not a place to go to receive.

Pastor Kingsley explained that people must take care of things making them feel unhappy and unfulfilled before getting married and not hope that getting married will solve all their problems.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmvdSFKziF8

