Please I need an honest opinion. I’m not saying there’re no good women. But the rate at which women who marry their abroad hubbys and thereafter go to join them overseas and start misbehaving gets me very worried and sometimes afraid. The question is

1. How often does this happen?

2. Should a guy go on to take his chances?

3. Should he marry someone already abroad?

4. Should he settle entirely with another Nationality totally?

Guys make una input o make we know where we Dey.

