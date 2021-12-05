Massive Turnout As T.B Joshua’s Church Resumes Services (Photos)

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), founded by late Prophet T.B Joshua, welcomed back its members for physical services on Sunday after 21 months of closure.

Worshippers trooped in for services at the headquarters of the church located at the Ikotun Egbe, Lagos.

P.M. News correspondent who attended the service observed that despite the crowd, the church adhered to the COVID-19 protocols.

Regular Sunday services were put on hold in March 2020, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, long before the sudden demise of the founder and General Overseer of the ministry, late Prophet T.B Joshua on June 5, 2021.

Till his passing on June 5, the church remained under lock.

The late cleric had insisted that the church would only be re-opened when there were divine instructions to that effect.

Today will be the first physical service globally under the church’s new leadership of Prophetess Evelyn TB Joshua who had also maintained the position of her late husband on the reopening.

