Matthias Ezeaku Declared Wanted Over ‘Defamation Of Prophet Fufeyin’ (Pix)

Matthias Ezeaku Ejiofor On The Run, Declared Wanted Over Defamation Of Prophet Fufeyin’s Character

Despite his efforts to help humanity through physical interventions and divine healings which God offers to individuals through him, one Mr. Matthias Ezeaku Ejiofor is on a futile assignment to tarnish the image of a popular man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

It is not clear however why Mr. Ezeaku has embarked on such unpopular assignment, there are feelers however that it is borne out of sheer wickedness and desperate attempts to provoke God’s anointed one.

Prophet Fufeyin, a man of God with proven anointing has since been appealed by the Christian community globally not to pronounce a course on Mr. Ezeaku.

Mr. Matthias Ezeaku Ejiofor who is currently on the run is wanted for defaming the character of the man of God.

Mr. Ezeaku had in a viral video called Prophet Fufeyin fake pastor with a strong heart, warning him to stop making people believe that he performs miracles.

He accused the cleric of using people who are not sick to create the impression that he performs miracles.

The wanted Mr. Ezeaku had in the defamatory video queried why Prophet Fufeyin gives celebrities money instead of healing them as he claims.

Mr. Ezeaku further claimed that his foundation, Igbos Love Themselves has cured over 5,000 persons who are still alive.

Despite his unverified claims, he has been begging individuals to help him in making video against the cleric since he has remained a lone voice in this journey.

Recall the Prophet Fufeyin a philanthropist has affected the lives of many by giving them cash for various purposes, including medication, business and foreign trips.

Responding to Mr. Ezeaku’s allegation, a man who gave his name as Prophet Ojenamuo Ojenamadu took a swipe at him, calling him an anti Christ.

He insisted that Prophet Fufeyin has demonstrated that he is a man of God who has God’s anointing.

Prophet Ojenamuo Ojenamadu further showed a clip where one Ms Ejika Blessing Ubi, a student of Biotechnology Department of Ebonyi State University claimed that she was cured of sickness which had all parts of her body rotten by Prophet Fufeyin.

She said before she came to Mercy City, she could not do things on her own before God used Prophet Fufeyin to heal her there.

She had also come back for a testimony where the man of God gave her the sum of N300,000.

A popular actress, Chinwe Owoh also attested to what God has been using Prophet Fufeyin to accomplish, describing him as a gift to mankind.

She further took a swipe at Mr. Ezeaku, describing him as insane for calling the cleric ‘fake’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzhaZlSaDyM

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/matthias-ezeaku-ejiofor-on-run-declared.html

