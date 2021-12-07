Meet 20 Peace Icons Of 2021 (Photos)

All is now set for African Peace Ambassador Awards 2021 organised by Distinguished Peace Medal Agency.

At this year edition of the annual event, the organisation has identified 20 Africans who have promoted peace and unity in the Continent as deserving of its honour as Peace Ambassadors.

The event is packaged by Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency.

At the event scheduled to take place on December 12, 2021 at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja, some personalities set to be honoured are, Dr. Drougas Ag. Vasileios, Doctor of Neorophysiology and Post-doctorate Researcher University of Ioannina, Greece, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan Nigerian Head of Service and Adaku Uwaoma Oseiza, Commissioner of Small, Medium Enterprises and New Business Development Abia State.

Others are, Dr. Amb. Kingsley Mike Azonobi, Chairman Domak Group International, Jide Odusolu, Chairman Octo5 Homes, Sen. Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central at Upper Legislative Chambers National Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, CEO ATAR Communication, Gusi Tobby Lordwilliams, Special Impact Strategist and others.

Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency, owned by Amb. Chris Oko Odey is a leading brand in organising social events in Abuja.

With many years experience, this brand has honoured notable personalities who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

In the list of awards Amb. Odey has organised are Nigeria Goodwill Ambassadors awards, African Goodwill Ambassador Awards, Africa CEO Merit Award and Nigeria Governors Scorecard Awards.

Because of his passion for welfare and development of women, coupled with efforts to ensure that women are appreciated because of the milestones some of them have achieved at one point or the other in private sector or public sector, he established Women Power Conference/Africa Leading Women Awards.

This brand has been an umbrella for women leaders across political, business, entertainment and professional lines to come together and reason. One of the bold faces in Nollywood, Tonto Dike was among those he managed at one time or the other as Project Director.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wP3JnHN6x_I

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/distinguished-peace-medal-agency-set-to.html

