Hello, welcome – greetings.

My two turkeys recently hatched, the growth update of the babies (poults) will be primarily shared on this thread.

As at 20th November 2021 there has been 24 eggs laid, 12 hatched, 10 unhatched & 2 got eaten (i suspected the male turkey).

The hungry/yawning one at the last pic hatches today.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...