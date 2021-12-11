Meet OAU Overall Best Graduating Student, Ohanekwu Favour With 4.88 CGPA (Pics)

Meet OAU Overall Best Graduating Student for 2021 Convocation Year – Ohanekwu Favour with 4.88 CGPA

Ohanekwu Favour Ebuka, was the cynosure of all eyes yesterday, at the Amphi-theatre hall of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, as he won many prices, and eventually took home the awards, for the Overall Best Graduating Student in his Department – Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Technology and Overall Best Graduating Student in the entire Graduating set for this year.

The Proud father of Favour, and a Pastor of a Church in Ibadan – Bishop Emmanuel Ohanekwu shared this good news on his Social Media account for friends and families to rejoice with him on this proud feat achieved by his Son.

Congratulations favour, it’s not easy to lead a set at OAU, academically. The future indeed looks bright with this, and we can’t but wish you all the best.

Source © Omoelublog

https://www.facebook.com/1475393255873587/posts/4654112831334931/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...