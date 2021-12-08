Meet The Winner Of Miss Orumba South Pageantry (Pictures)

Miss Petra Oluoma Emechebe from Ogboji has emerged the winner of 2021 Miss Orumba Beauty Pageant contest which took place on Saturday December 4, 2021.

The contest which took place at Las Pinas hotel Umunze Anambra State also had as first runner up Miss Egemba Joyce Chibuonu from Eziagu while Nawfija born Nkechinyere Augustina came as the second runner up.

This is even as the leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN Orumba South and the entire youths of Orumba South local government area of Anambra State have expressed gratitude to individuals and organizations who contributed to the success of the contest.

NYCN in a statement signed by its Coordinator in Orumba South, Comrade Casmir Chibuike Orie said the event was successful, adding that it turned out to be the highest Pageant Competition organised by any local government in the State.

Following the conclusion of the contest, the NYCN further says plans are ongoing to attract endorsement and ambassadorial deals for the royalties.

The event did not end without the recognition of individuals who have invested in tourism and youth development.

They include, the CEO Annestern Farms, Hon. Sir Stan Nnaka, producers of Uncle Stan Rice, Hon. Emmanuel Nwafor Ntu Japan and the CEO Graceland and Home Consult Okechukwu Loveday.

Others are, Chief Philip Okoro (Nwakaibeya) President General of Umunze Development Union, Amb. John Akanyeonu, the CEO De Shield Event, and the Founder David Ewenike Foundation, Amb. David Ewenike, the CEO Prince Onyendozi Foundation, Engr Promise Ike and the CEO Amity Global network, Mr. Alex Nwankwo.

The Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Orumba South local government area, Comrade Casmir Chibuike Orie noted that the event was aimed at raising modeling talent in young maidens and to help develop them for international standard.

Dancing, twerking, rapping, competition and Christmas Carol were among the side attractions

