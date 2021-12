Nigerians have lashed out at Big Brother Naija season 4 Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke after a video of her taking food from the mouth of her friend surfaced online.

Nigerians accused the reality star of engaging in ‘low-key’ lesbianism.

The incident happened at a party that held last night, Wednesday, December 8.

Nigerians who watched the video are not having it.

They condemned it outrightly.

They believe that Mercy and her friend might be practicing lesbianism secretly.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7wd4u7Hv6s

