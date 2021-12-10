Mercy Eke Finds Man Who Gave Her His BBNaija Audition Tag (Pictures)

Mercy Eke finds man who gave her his BBNaija audition tag, slides inside his DM.

Popular activist Harrison Gwamnishu has taken to his social media page with an important update for BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke.

Harrison shared a video in which he was spotted with the young man Mercy launched a search for some weeks ago

Mercy in a social media post had disclosed how the individual gave her his BBNaija audition tag and didn’t make any drama online even after she emerged as the winner

……

Popular human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has met with a young man that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, is looking for.

Recall that some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Mercy shocked fans online after sharing a video from the day she auditioned to participate in the reality show.

Apparently, a young man she met at the venue had given her his audition tag and afforded her the rare opportunity to have a chance at participating in the season.

Mercy also disclosed that the individual never bothered to look for her even after she emerged as the winner of the reality show. She called on members of the public to help her locate the individual.

Well, Gwamnishu in his post disclosed that the individual identified as Jefferson Ogbodu travelled to his place in a bid to be reconnected with Mercy.

The activist tagged Mercy’s official Instagram handle telling her that the man she’s looking for has been found.

See his post below:

Good evening @official_mercyeke , here is your friend @Official_dengepozz_ that you posted months ago to see.

He traveled down to meet me to help him reach out to you.

He’s handle @Official_dengepozz_ . God bless you



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXPLSDRlbEu/

A few hours after, the reality star reacted in Gwamnishu’s comment section and disclosed that she intends to contact the man.

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, clocked 28 and bought herself a second house in Lagos.

Some eye-catching photos of the property made the rounds in the online community.

Mercy’s fans were able to catch a glimpse of the home. The impressive interior made them gush over how far she has come.

https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/tv-shows/1447064-luck-shines-on-man-who-gave-mercy-eke-his-bbnaija-audition-tag-as-she-finds-him-slides-inside-his-dm/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...