Mercy Eke Rocks New Look, Drives Speed Boat As She Spends Luxury Vacation (Video Pix)

Mercy Eke With New Looks Drives Speed Boat As She Spends Luxury Vacation (Photos, Video)
Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke who now has a new look after she purportedly had a cosmetic surgery/enhancement has shared video of herself driving a speed boat as she presently enjoys her luxury vacation abroad, IgbereTV reports.
She captioned the video;
“Guess which country I’m going to next and win cash I will pick randomly.
See video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrJqBm0bGds
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXBMddSjZaD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link