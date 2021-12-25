Mercy Eke Wows In Red In Christmas Photoshoot

Big Brother Naija season four winner Mercy Eke on Friday shared stunning photos of herself in a red dress for her Christmas photo shoot, Igbere TV reports.

The 28-year-old, fully clothed, shared the photos on Instagram with the caption: “Extra and dramatic for Christmas Eve.”

The reality star is known for revealing body parts in her pictures.

Mercy had earlier made a Twitter post where she outlined the kind of life she wants to live, stating that it is one full of great comfort, expensive life and splendour while being attended to by a white man on a boat cruise.

The ex-housemate also bought herself a house on her 28th birthday.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX3RdwGjhsU/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...