Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her Daughter’s 9th Birthday (Photos)

Actress Mercy Johnson has celebrated her daughter Purity on the latter’s 9th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The excitement mother shared a photo of the celebrant and her siblings with a goodwill message to her.

“OSEBHAJIMENTE, it means ‘God did not put me to shame’. My baby is 9 Today…..Lord do that which only you can do in her Life. IJN. Happy Birthday Princess Purity….@theokojiekids My Very Own Life,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities and fans wished Purity a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Mercy Johnson is married to Prince Okojie. The couple has four children together.

