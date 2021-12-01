Mercy Johnson’s Daughter, Purity In Tears As She Was Surprised With A Dog (Video)

“I told you she was gonna cry” – Mercy Johnson reacts as her daughter, Purity breaks down in tears after buying her a dog.

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a beautiful video of the moment she surprised her first daughter, Purity Okojie with a pet dog.

Mercy Johnson, while sharing the video on Instagram stated that although she and her husband hates dogs, they decided to buy a dog for Purity because she has been of good attitude lately

Mercy said;

“I hate dogs, my husband hates dogs but Purity loves dogs. And she did very well in school and generally so we decided to surprise her. Mark my words, when she sees this dog, she is going to cry,” she said in the video.

True to her words, her daughter became emotional upon seeing the dog and cried when she was given the pet as a surprise.

Her siblings cheered around her as they wondered what she would call the dog which was now her responsibility.

Fans reacted to the heartwarming video, complimenting the beauty of Mercy Johnson’s family and her kindness.

Watch Video….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzOBAtc4yrw

