Merry Christmas Nairalanders

As Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Christ today, May this celebration usher in all your aspirations, wishes and heart desires.

Forget about your predicament and rejoice today, God understands your plights, keep working hard and your efforts will bear fruits someday, don’t give up the fight.

Be generous today, give food to the needy/downtrodden,

Lastly eat and drink responsibly, don’t go overboard.

May the joy of this season never depart from you.

Please send my Christmas rice and chicken, God bless all nairalanders. I love you all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...