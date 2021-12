Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.



https://www.arsenal.com/news/mikel-arteta-miss-manchester-city-match

