Nigerian Military Airstrikes Kill ISWAP Commander, Abou Maryam, Other Fighters

The Nigerian military has killed an ISWAP Commander, Modu Kime, also known as Abou Maryam, and his fighters in an airstrikes coordinated along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the top ISWAP Commanding Officer met his waterloo in an airstrikes executed at the river banks of Bisko and Tumbum Tawaye in Abadam Local Government Area.

The operation was conducted after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, revealed the location of the terror Kingpin while coordinating attacks

The ground assessment from the spots of the air interdiction indicated that scores of the terrorists and the commander were killed in the process.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that Abou Maryam, with a mobile phone number +22788036182 had been on the radar of Intelligence services

“For some times we had been intercepting his communication and his coordination of attacks by his terror group, mostly in Borno State.

“He had operated around the axis of Tumbum Tawaye, Bisko, Garere, Arkumma and Dumbawa, Zari and Gundumbali LGA.

“Abou Maryam coordinated attacks on military troops and soft-targets mostly around Damasak, Nganzai and Gajiram and sometimes on outskirts of Maiduguri.”



https://prnigeria.com/2021/12/24/military-airstrikes-abou/

