Mind-Boggling Pictures Reveal People Who Have No Problem Taking A Risk (Pics)

SAFETY LAST: People revealed the most dangerous scenarios they’ve come across in public

From a plug socket that’s covered in damp grime to a gin bottle filled with acetone, safety hazards are rife and not exactly hiding in plain sight.

People from around the world have shared the most alarming safety fails they’ve spotted – with the very best collated in a gallery by Bored Panda.

One ‘innovator’ decided dangling from a digging truck the best way to cut down a tree with a chainsaw, while another free thinker decided that cardboard would be the best replacement for hot metal box.

Elsewhere, four men were seen using two precariously-placed ladders to change a lightbulb that was high up, and a bright spark propped themselves up on several crates placed on a greasy kitchen floor.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the best examples…

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10304929/amp/Social-media-users-share-mind-boggling-pictures-people-breaching-safety-regulations.html

