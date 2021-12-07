Missing Girl Found Dead In Neighbor’s House In Ado Ekiti (Photos, Video)

A seven-year-old girl, Demilade Fadare, who was declared missing yesterday, Monday, December 06 at Adehun, Ado Ekiti has been found dead, Igbere TV reports.

According to information gathered by our correspondent, the girl was found dead this morning. She was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a neighbor and kept inside a cooler.

The said house where she was found belongs to a pastor at Bolorunduro Street, Adehun area. The pastor said his wife was not around so the policemen couldn’t search the house.

It was further gathered that the incident led residents of the area to burn down the house.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXPtN8npfbc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...