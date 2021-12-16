Consumers and sellers of the dreaded killer hard drug, methamphetamine chloride (crystal meth) called ‘Mkpuru mmiri,’ in Obodo Amaimo Autonomous Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State have been issued a 48-hour notice to quit the community.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting of the Eze-in-council led by the traditional ruler of Obodo Amaimo Autonomous Community, Eze Victor Achionye, on Thursday at the palace of the monarch. Cleaning Services In Nigeria

The council members, during the meeting, directed the President General, Mr Placid Ugoji, to flush out the consumers of the drug from the community within 48 hours.

The council further said if nothing is done to checkmate the menace, the life and future of the youth will be history.

They said, “After taking a critical look at the issue, we, therefore, directed the PG to fish out anyone involved in the business of selling and consuming it or involved in any other criminal acts in the area.

“Such a person or persons should be handed over to the security agencies and his or her property destroyed in the community.”

The council promised to give the President-General all the necessary assistance in handling the enormous assignment.

The council also directed all the landlords in the community to submit the names and occupations of tenants living in their houses to the office of the President General within one month of this notice to enable the community to have an adequate census of all the people living in the area and their professions.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/16/mkpuru-mmiri-imo-community-gives-dealers-consumers-48-hours-to-quit/

