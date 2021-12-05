Mohammed Wushishi Is Dead (Former Chief Of Army Staff Dies At 81)

The Former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi, is dead.

According to a family source, General Wushishi died at a London Hospital.



Wushishi (born January 01,1940) hails from Wushishi LGA of Niger State.

EDUCATION

Wushishi Junior Primary School, 1947-50;

Paiko Junior Primary School, 1951-52;

Minna Senior Primary School, 1953- 54;

Bida Provincial Secondary School, 1955-60;

CAREER

Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot, United Kingdom, 1961-62; Nigerian Military Training College, 1963;

Staff College, Camberly, United Kingdom, 1972;

US Army War College, 1978-79.

Nigerian Army, 1961; Regular Officer, 1962;

Second Lieutenant, 1961;

Platoon Commander, 1962-64;

Battalion Adjutant, 1964-66;

Company Commander, March- August 1966;

Battalion Commander, 1967-68;

Brigade Major, February- May 1968;

Brigade Commander, May-August 1968;

Divisional Adjutant General, 1968-69;

Sector Commander, 1969-71;

Deputy Commander, School of Infantry, 1972-75;

Federal Commissioner for Industries, 1975-76;

General Officer Commanding, 4 Infantry Div., Nigerian Army, 1976;

Commandant, Staff College, Jaji, Dec. 1979;

Chief of Army Staff, October, 1981;

Lieutenant-General/retired from the Nigerian Army, 1981-1983;

HONOURS/AWARDS

Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic- 1981

Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger – 1987

Republic Medal;

Nigerian Crisis Medal;

Defence Service Medal;

National Service Medal,

UN Medal for Service in the Congo, 1961.



He was at different times, the Chairman of a host of Companies including IBTC, UAC amongst others.

