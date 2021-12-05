Mohammed Wushishi Is Dead (Former Chief Of Army Staff Dies At 81)

The Former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi, is dead.
According to a family source, General Wushishi died at a London Hospital.
Wushishi (born January 01,1940) hails from Wushishi LGA of Niger State.
EDUCATION
Wushishi Junior Primary School, 1947-50;
Paiko Junior Primary School, 1951-52;
Minna Senior Primary School, 1953- 54;
Bida Provincial Secondary School, 1955-60;
CAREER
Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot, United Kingdom, 1961-62; Nigerian Military Training College, 1963;
Staff College, Camberly, United Kingdom, 1972;
US Army War College, 1978-79.
Nigerian Army, 1961; Regular Officer, 1962;
Second Lieutenant, 1961;
Platoon Commander, 1962-64;
Battalion Adjutant, 1964-66;
Company Commander, March- August 1966;
Battalion Commander, 1967-68;
Brigade Major, February- May 1968;
Brigade Commander, May-August 1968;
Divisional Adjutant General, 1968-69;
Sector Commander, 1969-71;
Deputy Commander, School of Infantry, 1972-75;
Federal Commissioner for Industries, 1975-76;
General Officer Commanding, 4 Infantry Div., Nigerian Army, 1976;
Commandant, Staff College, Jaji, Dec. 1979;
Chief of Army Staff, October, 1981;
Lieutenant-General/retired from the Nigerian Army, 1981-1983;
HONOURS/AWARDS
Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic- 1981
Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger – 1987
Republic Medal;
Nigerian Crisis Medal;
Defence Service Medal;
National Service Medal,
UN Medal for Service in the Congo, 1961.
He was at different times, the Chairman of a host of Companies including IBTC, UAC amongst others.