Moment Wizkid Fell Down On Stage As Two Over-Excited Fans Grabbed His Leg (Video)

Moment Wizkid Fell On Stage As Two Over-Excited Fans Grabbed His Leg (Photos, Video)

Grammy Award-winning singer, Wizkid fell down on stage when two over-excited fans grabbed his leg while he was performing at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Saturday night 17th December 2021, IgbereTV reports.

The guards at the show saved the situation by coming to his rescue. Wizkid later came back to his feet and continued with his performance.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaMNwSeCJQo

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXnBs0KIvgW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

