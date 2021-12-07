Mother Of Edward Brown, Alleged Dowen College Bully Speaks

The mother of Edward Brown, one of the students who allegedly tortured the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. has finally reacted.

Ms Oluchi Sunday in a statement issued on Tuesday stressed that her son wasn’t involved in Sylvester’s death.

Sylvester’s cousin, Perry Oromoni had taken to social media to allege that some senior pupils of the college beat him up in his hostel room for refusing to join a cult.

The school, however, denied the claim, stating that the boy complained of pain in his legs and hip following an injury he sustained while playing football.

The Lagos State Government on Friday, December 3, 2021, following a public outcry, ordered the shutting down of the school indefinitely to ensure a thorough investigation.

Since his death made news, the names of some students he reportedly mentioned as attacking him before he passed on have been shared online.

Edward’s mum, Ms Oluchi Sunday, in a statement, has denied her son’s involvement in the unfortunate incident.

According to her, Edward is a day student and wasn’t on the school premises on the day Sylvester was attacked.

Her statement reads:

“It has come to my attention that some individuals caused rumours to be peddled on social media platforms suggesting that my son Edward Brown is one of the students allegedly involved in the beating of the late Sylvester Oromoni Jr at a Dowen College hostel, which resulted in his untimely death.

“To set the record straight, I wish to bring the following facts to the public notice, which demonstrate that such rumours are false, malicious and lack any basis whatsoever:

“1. My son is a day student and has never been a boarder.

“2. Because my son is a day student, he was not on the school premises at the time when the unfortunate incident occurred, precisely on the night of 21st November 2021, during a weekend and so, could not have been in the hostel as alleged.

“3. In a social media post made on 1st of December 2021, on the deceased’s elder brother’s Instagram page, “greatoromonii”, five names, including Dowen College were mentioned before the conclusion: “… just know he called your names before he died”. My son’s name was not among those names.

“As a result of these false and malicious rumours, my son and I have been under constant attack via social media, with insults and threats being hurled at us daily. This has caused us much emotional distress and mental trauma.

“Therefore, on behalf of myself and my son, Edward Brown, I hereby demand that managers of social media and other platforms where the false and libellous rumours are circulating, immediately retract the offending posts and tender a public apology to us.

“We commiserate with the Oromini family for the tragic loss of Sylvester Oromini Jr and pray for the repose of his soul.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/12/07/mother-of-edward-brown-alleged-dowen-college-bully-speaks/

