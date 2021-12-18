Mother Of Nollywood Actor, Okon Lagos Is Dead

Actor Okon Lagos has announced the death of his mother, Igbere TV reports.

The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday.

“You could have just waited just a bit. I am depleted and numb. It’s my own mother. I’ve lost her,” he wrote.

Celebrities like Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Destiny Etiko, Charles Inojie and Nedu Wazobia consoled the actor in the comment section of the post.

Born One Bishop, Okon May, came under heavy criticism for joking about women sexually assaulted during a raid by police in Abuja.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXnysYqArN0/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...