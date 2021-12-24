Mourners Drop Coffin, Engage In A Nasty Fight Over Where To Bury Corpse (Video)

In what will come across as a really shocking development, a burial ceremony recently took a violent twist as the mourners engage in a nasty fight.

Eyewitnesses said the fight ensued after the family of the deceased insisted that it’s against their tradition for their daughter to be buried in her partner’s homestead since he had not paid her dowry.

The fight broke out after both families failed to reach an agreement.

A social media user, @iamjoseh_ disclosed that in Luhya land, Kenya, a wife is not buried in her husband’s homestead if he has not paid the dowry.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFR5Y9x1VZM

