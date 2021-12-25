…Rewards Miss Teen Global

The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development has given financial assistance to parents who delivered multiple children in the State.

Making the presentation at an event held recently in Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, said the gesture was to support the parents in line with the traditions of the present administration to cushion the financial burden of raising the children.

“I would like to advise the parents to also take advantage of the Health Insurance Scheme introduced by the State Government, which has been put in place for the benefit of everyone, to reduce the burden of paying hospital bills for the family “, he added.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olugbenga Ayoola Aina, stated that the Ministry decided to give financial assistance to the parents in order to alleviate the cost of caring for the children.

Responding on behalf of the parents, Mr. China Image thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the financial support to the families, adding that the gesture will go a long way in reducing the cost of taking care of the babies.

The beneficiaries of the government cash support include Mr. and Mrs. Akorede AbdulRaman, Mr. and Mrs. John Victoria Bassey, Mr. and Mrs. Tomi Taofeek Agbaje and Mr. and Mrs. China Image.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, has given a financial reward to Miss Global Beauty Nigeria, Mamus Clarise, who promised to use the money to embark on a Menstrual Health Hygiene sensitisation programme for youths in Lagos State.

https://lagospanorama.com/multiple-births-lagos-gives-financial-support-to-parents/

