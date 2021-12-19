‘My 2021 Wins — A Testimony’

This has been pending for a while and I feel the urge to share before it’s too late. I promised God I would testify if he granted my heart desire of a good job. My story goes thus;

I graduated from the university since 2014 and had no job. During this period, I equipped myself with handwork (fashion designing). When job wasn’t forth coming, I decided to enrol for masters but continued the job hunt. The Masters was also a hurdle but I am glad I finally scaled through and graduated. Most people I hoped on to help me secure a job failed me. I kept applying for different jobs through online job sites. I was invited for tests and interviews most of which I didn’t scale through. I was always sent REGRET MAILS.

I managed to get one small job last year September and as time went on, I felt I was wasting away. This wasn’t what I intended for myself. I soaked my pillow with bucket of tears. I felt like a failure.

So in February 2021, I turned to my GOD.I was so tired of struggling. There was no one to lean on except God. I told God that I was tired and that if he was indeed my God, he should prove it from March.

In March ending, I got promoted in my workplace to a managerial position.

In April, I got another good job but I rejected it because I weighed the pros and cons and I felt I needed to work and gain experience in my new role.

In May/june, I got called by an organisation to redo my medicals and join them. You see,I actually got to the medical stage last year and then I didn’t hear from them again so I moved on. Anyway, I resigned and joined them since it was a much more better place.

In September,God gave me a special birthday gift. I got my dream job; a multinational firm with great career prospects.

God didn’t end there. Same September, I got a call from the HR of another multinational group. I wrote their test in October 2019,did their interview in February 2020 and I also didnt hear from them. Then in December 2020, they sent me a REGRET MAIL. I was so angry then. Now,the HR called me and she said “you did an interview with us in February last year. Would like to reconsider the job?.If yes, let’s have a chat”.

So in 2021, I got a PROMOTION and FOUR GOOD JOB OFFERS. All jobs were through online applications…there was no connection.

This is ME telling my EVER FAITHFUL GOD, THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...