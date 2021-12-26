‘My 4-Hour Flight From Abuja To Benin’

Re: https://www.nairaland.com/6896135/passengers-visit-toilet-panic-grips

I saw the above post recently and it reminded me of similar experience I had just last month.

Here goes…

lol…

The other time it was * Airline. Abuja (ABV) to Benin (BNI). Fight was for 4PM. From 4PM, we were delayed till 5PM, no fault of the airline, Abuja Wx issues. From 5PM, it was delayed till 5:30PM.

All this time, inbound traffic was piling up above the city.

We finally boarded at around 5:45PM and after what seemed like a short boarding process, the engines kicked in and we started to taxi to the runway.

If only we Knew the Odyssey ahead,

We were No. 7 to take off and traffic was still piling behind us. Meanwhile, Abuja Control gave serious priority to inbound aircraft. Taxiing from NAIA Domestic terminal to the runway took ONE HOUR. I kid you not!!!

The worst was still to come.

Obviously, as we were in such long taxi, fuel was burning and to reduce consumption, A/C was turned off. I was drowning on my seat in my own sweat.

The lady by my side almost passed out from the blistering heat, but yet, the worst was still to come.

After what seemed like an eternity, we were finally No. 4 to take off and the Captain gleefully announced this.

As we got to No. 3, the engines revved higher and next thing, we were making a left turn! (Runway is to the RIGHT!)

As an aviation lover, I already knew we were leaving the taxi line and the thought almost sent me into a psychotic meltdown.

I was about telling the lady by my side that we were turning away from the Runway when the PA came on.

Pilot: “Dear Passengers, we apologize for the delay. Abuja Control is giving priority to inbound traffic, however we are turning back to the terminal as a Passenger is having an emergency”.

I cried.

Hot tears dropped from my eyes as I could not believe I was in this situation.

At this point, it was some minutes to 7PM.

After the announcement, there was pandemonium in the aircraft, but when we saw Cabin Crew jostling to and fro the back of the Aircraft (where the pax in emergency was seated), we relaxed.

They were going from back to front to back to front, back to Back, carrying various first aid and cleaning materials.

After a while, there seemed to be calm in the storm as only one Cabin Crew was still walking about. She passed by my side and the guy at the other row tapped her to ask what was happening.

Cabin Crew: “A Passenger was DRUNK and threw up at the back!”

My already weary heart: “EXCUSE YOU??!!!!” “WE TURNED BACK TO TERMINAL FOR A DRUNK A.H.?!!!!!!!”

It sounded like an unbelievable dream, just like if you just wake up from sleep and your girlfriend tells you the Trumpet just sounded three minutes ago… and you’re both still naked… on the bed

Half way through our journey to the terminal, we turned back into the the line. Passenger was fine and the Pilots decided to go on.

This time, we had lost our position and were back at. No. 9.

Obviously, I had no more tears to shed so I decided to accept anything that comes, no mater what it was… I wish I didn’t… For we got to another taxiway and made another left turn!

It felt like we were in a simulation and honestly, I was done with the blue pill!

I wanted to wake up so badly from this nightmare but hard as I tried… I was still in this same Aircraft, same location, THREE HOURS after boarding!

PA came on again.

Pilot: “Dear Passengers, we deeply apologize for the inconvenience. We are returning to the terminal to get more fuel for the trip.”

With the delay and our merry-go-rounding inside NAIA I expected this but it felt like I had taken a Fifty pound punch to the chest, from Mohammed Ali.

We crawled our way back to the terminal and by this time, it was dusk.

Air stair was brought, door opened and the Co-Pilot got down to monitor refueling. Some passengers got down to get fresh air, my tired self included.

We all stood by the mouth of the Plane while refueling process was going on.

Fifteen minutes later, we ready for take off and surprisingly, when we got to the taxiway, it was clear.

We took off in less than ten minutes and were airborne to Benin.

As a frequent flyer, I have experienced countless crazy things in the Air, including but not limited to, almost crashing in a * Airline turboprop (Wx related), mad, as in MAADDDD turbulence above the Sahara on my way from Amsterdam and other mind boggling experience but in terms of FRUSTRATING AND DISHEARTENING a person to their wit’s end… the above experience takes the Crown.

