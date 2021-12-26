‘My Boss Almost Killed Me Because I Have Not Packed Out From His Apartment’ (Pix)

Today ended as a bad day.

If you remember in my previous post on my resigning from my place of work and focus on my bike full time, I wrote to the school management informing them that I will not continue with them since they don’t buy the idea of combining their work and my bike.

So some weeks ago, they asked that I leave their apartment on or before 21st December.

After some days, they called to ask if I had left, to which I told them I have not gotten a place yet.

So they extended to today being Friday, 24th.

This evening, the owner of the school (an elderly man) came to the apartment to throw my stuffs out that I must leave their school since they didn’t sack me. That I choose to resign.

I explained to him that I have not been able to get a place.

When I now told him I needed him to pay me for December so I could add to my money and get a place.

Na there the man flare up, rushed inside the apartment and started throwing my shoes away and as if that wasn’t enough he rushed out and went to the metal pole used to hold the car wheel used as bell and rushed towards me and hit my leg with it. I thought this man was joking, he targeted my head and missed.

Immediately I felt my colleague held the rod, I looked at my leg and saw blood gushing out.

I am contemplating reporting to the police with the injury.

But I still want seek counsel from you guys whether it’s wise doing that.

Here is the picture of the rod and injury inflicted on me by the man.

I just regret not video recording it. That would have been a stronger proof.

