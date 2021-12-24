‘My Brother Withdrew The Christmas Money My Sister Sent From Abroad & Set It On Fire’

Good day nairalanders. Season greetings to y’all. I’m so angry right now. Please I need mature advice.

My father is not a learned person but he make sure all his children are graduates. My younger brother(last born and only son) rounded up his Nysc few months ago, we’re just 2 girls. My elder sis and I. My elder sis is a nurse in Austria (3 years now), she’s married with a kid in Austria. My big sister send money home once in 3 months, and I have been the one receiving the money. I share the money exactly as instructed by my big sis. I have never cheated anyone, Infact my Dad and Big sis communicate very well. My Dad trust me so much.

My younger brother is always angry, He said he feel cheated all the time. He shouts and talks to me anyhow like I’m his mate.

Honestly speaking, I gave my younger brother more love and respect that he could ever imagine. When he was serving, he would call telling me he need 10k urgently, sometimes 20k, that he will pay back. Immediately I will send it to him and he would never pay back. Same thing he does to my father.

If we ask him what’s he using his allawee for?? He would angrily say so is becus we’re sending him “chicken change” that’s why we’re asking jamb questions.

He said we don’t regard him, he called my Dad a SIMP, he said my Dad listen more to my big sis and I….but he don’t listen to any of his suggestions.

My brother is a 2:1 (second class upper) graduate in economics from UNIBEN. After his Nysc all he does is to sleep and eat. My Dad’s good friend told my brother to come to Lagos and resume work with him. He refused. My Dad ask him if he wants to further his education (masters or professional courses)he said no….Okay follow my Dad to his cement shop and help him (my dad even promised to pay him salary) he refused….I overheard him on a call with a friend and i suspect he’s now into yahoo yahoo.

Look at what happened. My big sis sent us money yesterday to celebrate this festive period. She said I should give my brother 50k, I should take 80k and give my father the rest (abt 250k). My Dad is always aware of everything.

I even added 20k out of my money and I transferred 70k to my brother, I was left with 60k (becus she also sent me hair and I plan to sell it becus I already had enough). You can imagine this ungrateful idiot started insulting me, that I cheated him. the fool angrily withdrawn the money from his account and SET IT ON FIRE (70k). He called my elder sister and started warning her saying “if he can’t receive the money henceforth, she should stop sending him money again that he’s the man of the house”.

My Dad gave him a resetting, resounding, hot and dirty slaps. He pulled out a knife, deflated my Dad’s car tyres and ran away from the house.

Everyone is not happy. I don’t want my brother to live a wayward life. He’s 24 years old. Please nairalanders Help!

