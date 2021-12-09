‘My Cousin Came Back From North Cyprus After 5 Years With Nothing’

Please how is north Cyprus is it as bad as that. My brother came back after 5 years with nothing to show for his struggle. He couldn’t buy a car at all. Naso e bad reach for there? Anyone with similar experience or something to say about that island
