My Daughter’s Donor Is Not A Random Person — Ini Edo Replies Critics

Actress Ini Edo has replied to critics who criticised her for having a child through a surrogate mother, questioning the paternity of the child.

Reacting in a now-deleted Instagram story on Tuesday, the actress stated that the sperm donor is not a random person, urging that she and her daughter be left alone.

“My daughter’s donor isn’t a random just a person. Doesn’t make him any more than a donor. Now y’all can start to focus on what’s really important in this country and leave us the hell alone,” she wrote.



Igbere TV reports that Ini revealed she had a baby girl through a surrogate mother during an interview with blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

“Yes I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy. The Eggs are mine and so genetically she’s my blood. I chose this path to fulfil my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself, who knows,” she said.



The World Apart star also said that she opted for a donor for her and her baby’s peace of mind.

“I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind. Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public forums or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things don’t work out between both parties,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...