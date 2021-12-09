My Ex Wife, Precious Is Suffering From Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia – FFK

Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode Blasts Estranged Wife, Claims She Is Heartless, Has Severe Bipolar Disorder

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again hit back at his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

He was reacting to claims made by Miss Precious via a court that the former minister has erectile dysfunction.

According to her, Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her because of the alleged challenge.

Miss Chikwendu said the four children she had with Fani-Kayode were conceived via artificial insemination.

She told the court that she was forced to be celibate during the time they were together as a couple.

She also told the court that the former minister did not perform any rites before their marriage nor paid her bride price.

She, therefore, prayed the court to declare that she was never married to Fani-Kayode.

Like she has done several times, Chikwendu accused Fani-Kayode of assaulting her while they were married, adding that the former minister lied to her that his marriage to his third wife had ended.

Reacting through his lawyer, Ayodeji Sunday Ibikunle, Fani-Kayode denied that he physically abused her while they were married.

He said, “We are constrained to point out the fact that Miss Precious Chikwendu, the former partner of our client Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi, is suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and we acknowledge the fact that she is totally insane.

“Ordinarily we cannot be expected to respond to the crass, filthy, delusional, salacious, disgraceful and absurd allegations of an insane person. We appreciate the fact that Precious is clinically unstable, is as mad as a hatter and is prone to telling monstrous lies and making delusional statements.

“A glaring example of her degenerating mental state is the pernicious and specious lie and diabolical fabrication from the pit of hell that any of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode’s sons is suffering from COVID 19 or that any of them has head injuries. And neither is it true that his lawyers made any such claims in court or elsewhere.

“Precious Chikwendu, who has made these sinister and cruel claims about her own children, is not only heartless, dangerous and delusional but is also nothing but a pathological liar with a troubled and twisted mind that is in urgent need of medical attention. Other than to make the above clarification we will continue to ignore her rantings, falsehood and mendacious fabrications and to pray for her recovery.

“Meanwhile we will meet her in court where she will be exposed for who and what she is and what she suffers from.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/09/ex-minister-fani-kayode-blasts-estranged-wife-claims-she-heartless-has-severe-bipolar

