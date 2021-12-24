‘My Experience With A Landlord In Ibadan’

I went to visit one of my friends in Ibadan on Sunday, I told him to fill up his generator tank because I don’t like heat. We went to get fuel and turned on the generator.

When we got in, my friend started gisting me about his landlord’s attitude towards him, the man called him one day and told him to stop bringing ladies home, he said the agent that got him the house lied to him that the landlord wasn’t staying in the same compound, it was after he paid and already moved in he discovered the landlord was living in the same compound, at this point he had no choice anymore since he had already moved in, and ever since then the man has being given him different problems. I advised him to try enduring till his payment is due and move out of the house.

While we were gisting it was around some mintues past 12, we suddenly heard a loud bang on his window, had to pause the ps3 we were playing out of the shock, I already located the next available weapon incase someone was trying to play funny.

My friend went to check who was banging on the window only to discover it was the landlord, he said why would my friend’s generator still be on by that time. My friend ignored him and the next thing this man did was turned off the Gen, at this point myself and my friend got very annoyed especially because i was about to win the FIFA we were playing, had to follow my friend out to see what’s going on.

This man bought a mat outside and lay down beside the generator. It was when my friend told the man I was a military officer from Kano who came visiting that this man stood up and composed himself, he reluctantly went inside when he saw my strong face.

My friend turned on the generator again and when we got inside we started laughing about the whole situation, if not that my friend had lied that I was a military personnel this man would have left his wife and children inside his house just to sleep beside the generator to prevent us from turning on the generator…

Crazy people everywhere…P.S we later replayed the game and i lost…

