My Experiences, Losing My Dad Changed Me – BBNaija’s Tega (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has said that she is at peace with herself, adding that her experiences and the loss of her father changed her, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday while narrating how she planned on spending her 30th birthday.

According to the mother of one, she had planned a party to mark her 30th birthday but she decided to stay at home which gave her fulfillment.

“Growing up I have only had fun in my first and second birthday, so while becoming, I said to my self I’ll feel fulfilled in my 30th, I didn’t know how or what was going to happen, for some reason I have always felt I’ll achieve something in my 30th then I can have a bash (I don’t do birthday bash).

“So for this year, from losing my dad and all my experiences and then my 30th came, for some reason, I can’t tell I decided to be home, but I have never felt so fulfilled and at peace with myself like this new age.”

Tega added that she is grateful to God and her fans for their support and love.

“I am grateful to God for bringing me this far, for life and sustaining me even when I don’t deserve it, keeping me in check mentally and otherwise, where my strength and energy comes from can only be God, THE ULTIMATE SOURCE, also thank you to the REAL T-HEARTS & TEAGANS for always letting me know I was built for this, I wish to call names but thank you, thank you everyone for all the love and best wishes I really do appreciate, THANK YOU!!!” she concluded.

The ex-housemate received backlash from critics who slammed her for having a sexual relationship with fellow ex-housemate Boma while in Big Brother house in spite of her marital status.



